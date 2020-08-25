BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.76

BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.76 and traded as high as $5.33. BANKINTER S A/S shares last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 34 shares trading hands.

BKNIY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BANKINTER S A/S in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BANKINTER S A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BANKINTER S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded BANKINTER S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. BANKINTER S A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Get BANKINTER S A/S alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

About BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services for individual and corporate customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises in Spain and internationally. The company offers private banking services, including various funds; personal, corporate, and retail banking services; mortgages; and consumer finance services comprising credit cards and loans.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for BANKINTER S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANKINTER S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.