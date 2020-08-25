Bard Ventures (CVE:CBS) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.27

Bard Ventures Ltd (CVE:CBS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 34945 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $756,000.00 and a PE ratio of -2.88.

Bard Ventures (CVE:CBS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Bard Ventures (CVE:CBS)

Bard Ventures Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal resource property is the Lone Pine property located in British Columbia.

