Barsele Minerals (CVE:BME) Trading Down 6%

Barsele Minerals Corp (CVE:BME) fell 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 46,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Barsele Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get Barsele Minerals alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.40. The stock has a market cap of $52.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.65.

About Barsele Minerals (CVE:BME)

Barsele Minerals Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper metal deposits. It holds 45% interest in the Barsele Gold project covering an area of 38,360 hectares located in Västerbottens Län.

Featured Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Barsele Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barsele Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.