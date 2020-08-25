Basic Attention Token Market Capitalization Achieves $510.27 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Basic Attention Token token can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00003073 BTC on popular exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $510.27 million and $272.00 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00042224 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006650 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $636.84 or 0.05593979 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003540 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00048386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00030331 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Token Profile

Basic Attention Token is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,458,750,288 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.