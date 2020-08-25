Bayer AG (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bayer AG (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAYRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Friday, June 26th. Commerzbank raised Bayer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised Bayer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Monday, August 10th.

BAYRY opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Bayer has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $21.59.

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

