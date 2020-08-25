BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BBAVY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

BBAVY opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. BBA AVIATION PL/ADR has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $20.74.

About BBA AVIATION PL/ADR

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

