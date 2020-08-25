BBR Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

BBR Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,575 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,429 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,966,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342,704 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,690,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $940,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,908 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $54,127,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,041,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $502,974,000 after acquiring an additional 743,607 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,595,182 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $594,463,000 after acquiring an additional 592,500 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Longbow Research raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.40.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.55. 137,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,010,350. The stock has a market cap of $157.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.20.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

