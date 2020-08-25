BBR Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 818.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,250. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.62. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $81.65.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

