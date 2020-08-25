BBR Partners LLC Sells 10,079 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

BBR Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,079 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 859.7% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 29,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 997,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,136,000 after purchasing an additional 138,399 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,782 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,389,707. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $214.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Several research firms have commented on MRK. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

