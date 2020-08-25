BBR Partners LLC Sells 31,205 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

BBR Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,695 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 31,205 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.43. 619,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,115,536. The company has a market cap of $244.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.35. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

