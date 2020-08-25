BBR Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

BBR Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,297 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the second quarter worth approximately $384,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of Nike by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 35,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Nike by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,856 shares of company stock valued at $31,305,715 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $111.51. The stock had a trading volume of 195,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,591,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.38. The company has a market cap of $171.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78. Nike Inc has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $112.00.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Nike from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.59.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

