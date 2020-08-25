Beaxy Price Down 15.8% This Week (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Beaxy has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. Beaxy has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $5,979.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beaxy token can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beaxy alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00042189 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006131 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.31 or 0.05585419 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003531 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00048078 BTC.

Beaxy Token Profile

Beaxy (BXY) is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,409,563 tokens. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange. Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange.

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.