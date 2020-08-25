Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Boosts Stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,350 shares during the period. PPL makes up 1.7% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA owned 0.09% of PPL worth $18,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 93.9% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,605,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,875,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.35. PPL Corp has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.69.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

