Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,604 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 52.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,267,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,002,000 after buying an additional 783,585 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 52.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 59,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 20,383 shares during the period. Beacon Wealthcare Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc now owns 187,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after buying an additional 21,047 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 233,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after buying an additional 60,454 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $51.97. 2,128,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,429,990. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $54.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

