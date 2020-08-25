Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 27,480 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 68.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.41.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.41. 8,412,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,151,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.94. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $196.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

