Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,078 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $44.82. 8,753,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,911,920. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average of $39.16.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

