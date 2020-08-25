Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 158,981.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,938,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,392 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 10,443.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,005,000 after purchasing an additional 638,081 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,590,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,263,000 after purchasing an additional 512,077 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,724,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,606,000 after purchasing an additional 448,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 751,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,763,000 after purchasing an additional 438,369 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total value of $563,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,693 shares of company stock worth $8,224,159. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $281.31. 1,012,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,572,798. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $289.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.70. The company has a market capitalization of $137.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. UBS Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Vertical Research raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Argus increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.47.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

