Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lessened its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,754 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 818.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $81.90. The company had a trading volume of 755,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,718. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.62. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $81.90.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

