Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,406 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,182,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740,900 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860,115 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,275,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,177,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $41.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,096,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,416,471. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.09. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $44.67.

