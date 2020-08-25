Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $11.09 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA trimmed its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,326 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA owned about 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $11,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,600,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539,566 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6,407.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,466,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398,315 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 47,086,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967,579 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $14,023,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $77,195,000.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.11. 2,755,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,946,975. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average is $29.20. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $34.12.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

