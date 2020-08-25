Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $14.46 Million Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,959 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 36,799 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA owned about 0.07% of Southwest Airlines worth $14,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 69.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,644,538 shares of the airline’s stock worth $201,002,000 after buying an additional 2,319,258 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $188,169,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,215,078 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $185,710,000 after purchasing an additional 392,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,138,691 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $182,989,000 after purchasing an additional 77,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 105.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,477,671 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $160,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $263,558.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,215.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LUV stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.06. 11,745,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,454,528. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average is $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.65 and a beta of 1.17. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.19 million. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

