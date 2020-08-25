Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $19.81 Million Stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,116 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.8% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $19,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 91,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 278.5% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 123,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 90,673 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 439,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,631,000 after purchasing an additional 79,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

Shares of KO traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $47.91. 7,816,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,098,373. The firm has a market cap of $205.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.19.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.