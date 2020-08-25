Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $25.95 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,863 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 2.4% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $25,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,826 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 25,892 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 43,055 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,259,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $570,448,000 after buying an additional 379,014 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 143,488 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,321,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,496,102. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock worth $3,017,028 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,626,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,414,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $103.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.86. The company has a market cap of $179.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.23, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

