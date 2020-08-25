Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $8.58 Million Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA reduced its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,921 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $2,280,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 194,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Vista LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.07.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,490,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,547,570. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.42. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $234.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.34, a PEG ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

