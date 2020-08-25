Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Increases Stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,339 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA owned 0.28% of Leggett & Platt worth $13,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 2,377.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 507.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

NYSE LEG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,099. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.60. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $845.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.93 million. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

