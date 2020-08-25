Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,012 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 68.5% during the second quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,083.3% during the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.41. The company had a trading volume of 383,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,374. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.69. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

