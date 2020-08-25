Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Lowers Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,806 shares during the quarter. General Mills comprises about 2.3% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA owned approximately 0.07% of General Mills worth $24,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $504,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 118,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.90. 1,735,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,365,200. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.18.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,131.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $899,413.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 98,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,378,932.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

