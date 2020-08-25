Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Purchases 12,408 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,302 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,408 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 1.8% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $19,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 493.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.95. 6,203,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,712,307. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $117.10. The stock has a market cap of $127.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,148 shares of company stock valued at $21,899,420 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

