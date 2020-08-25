Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Raises Position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the period. WP Carey accounts for approximately 1.7% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA owned 0.16% of WP Carey worth $18,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WP Carey in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 170.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $71.35. 475,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,392. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.50. WP Carey Inc has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.88 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

WPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. WP Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

