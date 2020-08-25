Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Raises Stock Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,894 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group accounts for 2.4% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA owned approximately 0.06% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $25,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,044,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,484. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.80. The company has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.27. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($2.78). The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Several research firms have commented on PNC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Compass Point upped their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

