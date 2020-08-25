Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.40. 16,239,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,953,598. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.70 and a 200 day moving average of $138.63. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

