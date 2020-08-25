Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Sells 1,224 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,008,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,537,000 after purchasing an additional 131,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 48,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total transaction of $1,153,426.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,854.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $195,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,245.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.66. 2,840,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,764,909. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $142.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.