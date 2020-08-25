Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Sells 13,778 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,778 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 141,836.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 42,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42,551 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

VGK stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,951,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,199,926. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $59.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day moving average is $49.63.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.