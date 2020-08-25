Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Sells 2,628 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,402,000 after purchasing an additional 767,767 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,384,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,718,000 after acquiring an additional 323,223 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $128,901,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,680,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,131,000 after acquiring an additional 221,825 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,627,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,700,000 after acquiring an additional 275,257 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.19. 818,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,698. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.92. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

