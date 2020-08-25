Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Sells 3,180 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.2% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 18.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.62. 3,361,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,664,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.07.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

