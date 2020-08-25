Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Sells 7,962 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lowered its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,163 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,962 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,947 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 805.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Shares of Community Bank System stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.81. The company had a trading volume of 168,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.55 and a 200 day moving average of $59.40. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $72.63.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.27 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.85%.

In other Community Bank System news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $182,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,862.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CBU has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Friday. Stephens started coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.