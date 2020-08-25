Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Trims Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA reduced its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,647 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.3% during the first quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 72.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 13.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 154,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 18,118 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,635,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,842,000 after acquiring an additional 204,632 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.03.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.65. The company had a trading volume of 17,241,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,074,986. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.45. The stock has a market cap of $102.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.