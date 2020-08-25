Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Trims Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,757 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,856,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,283,000 after buying an additional 301,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $57.89. 4,781,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,566,349. The stock has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.62. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $26,847,284.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,748.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.24.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

