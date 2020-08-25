Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.01

Berkshire Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:BERK)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.01 and traded as low as $8.13. Berkshire Bancorp shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 3,602 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Berkshire Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01.

Berkshire Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BERK)

Berkshire Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

