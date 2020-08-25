Berkwood Resources (CVE:BKR) Stock Price Up 25%

Berkwood Resources Ltd (CVE:BKR)’s share price rose 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 406,258 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 218% from the average daily volume of 127,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02.

Berkwood Resources (CVE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Berkwood Resources (CVE:BKR)

Berkwood Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Cobalt Fold property, which include 40 claims covering an area of 2,176.19 hectares located in the Côte-Nord area of Quebec; and the Roscoe Vanadium project consisting 40 claims covering approximately 2,189.19 hectares located in Cote-Nord area, Quebec.

