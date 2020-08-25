Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.73 EPS

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.73, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Best Buy stock opened at $117.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $11,742,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 614,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,085,447. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $885,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 920,549 shares of company stock worth $77,977,061. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BBY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.05.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

