BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (OTCMKTS:BLMC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.57

BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (OTCMKTS:BLMC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.57 and traded as low as $2.00. BILOXI MARSH LA/SH shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded BILOXI MARSH LA/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a market cap of $5.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.81.

BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (OTCMKTS:BLMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (OTCMKTS:BLMC)

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation explores for and develops oil and gas properties in Louisiana and Texas. The company owns approximately 90,000 acres of marsh lands located in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 4.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas, approximately 101 thousand barrels of oil, and approximately 26.6 thousand barrels of natural gas liquids.

