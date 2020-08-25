Bimini Capital Managment (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.89

Bimini Capital Managment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and traded as high as $1.00. Bimini Capital Managment shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 1,246 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88.

Bimini Capital Managment (OTCMKTS:BMNM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Bimini Capital Managment had a negative net margin of 58.26% and a negative return on equity of 22.57%.

Bimini Capital Managment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BMNM)

Bimini Capital Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the asset management business in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. It offers investment advisory services; invests in shares; and administers business activities and day-to-day operations, as well as invests in residential mortgage-backed securities.

