Birchcliff Energy (BIREF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS: BIREF) recently:

8/13/2020 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1.50 to $1.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1.50 to $2.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $2.25 to $3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Birchcliff Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Birchcliff Energy was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2020 – Birchcliff Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of BIREF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.30. 48,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,023. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.05.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

