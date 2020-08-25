Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.83

Bird Construction Inc (TSE:BDT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.83 and traded as high as $6.92. Bird Construction shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 94,907 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDT. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $295.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.57.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$282.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$241.79 million. On average, analysts predict that Bird Construction Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

About Bird Construction (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

