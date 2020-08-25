Bismuth 1-Day Volume Reaches $3,333.00 (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last week, Bismuth has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001067 BTC on major exchanges. Bismuth has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $3,333.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004577 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Bismuth

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. The official message board for Bismuth is bismuth.cz/forum. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

