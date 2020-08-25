BitBall Market Cap Reaches $743,218.46 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One BitBall token can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $743,218.46 and approximately $558,637.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitBall has traded up 89.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00071990 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11,329.08 or 0.99302747 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002775 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000637 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00170744 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 192.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 194,755,032 tokens. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

