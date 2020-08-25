Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Price Hits $105.14 on Major Exchanges

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 35.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. One Bitball Treasure token can now be bought for $105.14 or 0.00927033 BTC on major exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $47.31 million and $79,247.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.98 or 0.00810988 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00029098 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008859 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000693 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00008583 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20.

Bitball Treasure Token Trading

Bitball Treasure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

