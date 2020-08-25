BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.79 Million

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. BitCapitalVendor has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and $140,786.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Bit-Z and Bibox. During the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitCapitalVendor alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00044435 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006690 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $634.70 or 0.05566595 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003570 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00050217 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Token Profile

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 976,399,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial.

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bit-Z and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCapitalVendor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCapitalVendor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.