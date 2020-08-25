Bitcoin Atom (BCA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $192.00

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001098 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $2.31 million and $192.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000083 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000091 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

